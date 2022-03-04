Eversheds cuts links with Russia after denying it works for oligarchs

London law firm Eversheds has said that it is not currently working for the Russian government, Russian oligarchs, or the the Russian Federation’s state-owned firms, after vowing to cut links with Russia.

In a statement, Eversheds said it now intends to refuse any offers of work from “Russian entities,” as it confirmed that all of its Russia work complies with current sanctions laws.

“Our work is centred on advising multinational clients on their affairs relating to or in Russia, and we can confirm that we are not acting for the Russian government or Russian state-controlled entities, nor are we acting for oligarchs,” Eversheds said.

In taking a firm stance against Russia’s decision to send troops into Ukraine, Eversheds said: “Respecting and protecting the rule of law lies at the heart of what we do as a business and what we, as lawyers and business professionals, believe in.”

The firm said it is also now finalising an “extensive review” of its existing client work, and that it has reviewed its own internal policies.

The comments come as London’s major law firms face mounting pressure to cut their links to Russia, and distance themselves from those linked to Putin’s government.