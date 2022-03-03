Dutch law firm nicknamed ‘the Kremlin office’ cuts ties with Russian government

Getty Images

A DUTCH law firm, which came to be known as “the Kremlin office” due to the work it carried out on behalf of the Russian government, has cut its links to the Putin regime, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Amsterdam headquartered firm Houthoff, which also has offices in the City, also vowed not to take on any more Russian clients, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Dutch firm, which has a long history of working with the Kremlin, said it had decided to “terminate its relationship with the Russian Federation as well as with associated persons and companies.”

The Dutch firm added that it would not take on any more Russian clients, “due to the acts of war by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.”

The decision comes after Houthoff came to be known as “the Kremlin office” for its work on behalf of the Russian government in cases involving Russian oil company Yukos and investors in Crimea.

In 2016, Houthoff won a case on behalf of the Kremlin, after Russia’s government was told to pay $50bn (£41bn) to Yukos’ shareholders.

Houthoff also acted on behalf of four Crimean museums in their efforts to reclaim 500 cultural artefacts from a Dutch museum, after the Crimean penninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Dutch firm also worked for the Kremlin in its bid to fight lawsuits put forward by Ukrainian investors seeking to reclaim assets seized during the annexation of Crimea.

Houthoff’s decision to cut its links to the Russian government comes as law firms across Europe seek to distance themselves from Russia.