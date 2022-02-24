EV high power chargers will reach 100,000 in Europe by 2030

Over 100,000 electric vehicle (EV) high power chargers will be installed across Europe by 2030, leading to a 24 fold increase on the current roll out.

According to new energy research and consulting company Delta-EE, the UK will become Europe’s second-largest high power charging market, with 28,000 charging points installed by 2030.

High power chargers are able to charge a 90kWh battery – such as the one of Jaguar’s iPace – between 10 and 80 per cent in less than 40 minutes.

“In the UK, only two thirds of houses have off-street parking and so it’s important we continue to develop infrastructure that supports convenient charging – whether this is fast charging through HPCs or offering more workplace charging,” said Delta-EE’s EV charging service manager William van der Byl.

According to Delta’s report, by 2030 14 million EVs will be on UK roads, while 8.3 million charge points will be installed – of which 6.1 million will be home charging points.

Because of the disparity between EV demand and the infrastructure available, the UK automotive industry has been lobbying for an independent regulator to govern the EV charger mandate, City A.M. reported.

Recent data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed that while numbers have boomed 280.3 per cent between 2019 and 2021, ultra rapid chargers grew 82.3 per cent.

“With clear, equivalent targets and support for operators and local authorities that match consumer needs, government can ensure the UK has a charge point network that makes electric mobility a reality for all, cutting emissions, driving growth and supporting consumers across the UK,” said SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes.

The new body, Ofcharge, would be tasked with monitoring the market and incentivising the roll out of infrastructure.

Erik Fairbairn, chief executive of recently-listed EV charging firm Pod Point, believes the number of infrastructure present is in line with the number of cars present on the road.

“We have one per cent of electric vehicles on the road today and we have some charging infrastructure which is sensible versus one per cent of vehicles being electric,” he told City A.M. last week. “What we don’t have is charging infrastructure for 10 per cent of EV.

“We are a long way from finishing, we’re very much on a journey but I think we’re doing a very respectable job of it.”