Eurovision winner denies taking drugs during event after online speculation

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin has denied speculation he was taking drugs during the event.

Damiano David from the Italian band said he did not take drugs after a viral video of him bending down during the broadcast circulated overnight, leading many to speculate that he was using cocaine.

When asked about the incident during a press conference, David said one of his bandmates had broken a glass: “I don’t use drugs, please guys, do not say that.”

The band has since posted a statement on their Instagram stories saying: “We are really shocked about what some people are saying Damiano doing drugs.”

“We really are against drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we have nothing to hide. We are here to play music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us.’ ‘Rock ‘n Roll never dies. We love you”.

Eurovision bosses have said David has volunteered to take a drugs test once they arrive home.

“The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer,” a spokesperson said.

“The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on-site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

Maneskin were the favourites to win the contest, giving Italy its first Eurovision win since 1990 with their song Zitti e buoni. The UK came last in the contest with James Newman scoring nul points.