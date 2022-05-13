Eurovision: Jacob Rees-Mogg urges ‘patriotic Brits to vote for Ukraine’

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 22: Drag artist Honey Foxx performs on stage at The Clapham Grand Hosts Eurovision Song Contest Party on May 22, 2021 in London, England. The 65th Eurovision Song Contest is held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands after a hiatus for the Coronavirus pandemic last year. The UK has also relaxed lockdown rules as of May 17th to allowed indoor gatherings. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

There was a rift between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg this week over the Eurovision Song Contest.

Both appeared on LBC over the last two days and were quizzed on the singing extravaganza which has its final on Saturday.

While minister for Brexit opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would “encourage a patriotic Britain” to vote for Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest, the prime minister declined to comment on whether voters should back the UK or another act.

Asked on LBC which country has his backing this weekend, Rees-Mogg said: “Oh, goodness, you’re not expecting me to listen to the Eurovision Song Contest, are you?”

“It was quite funny when Terry Wogan used to introduce it, I’m afraid I haven’t seen it since, but do you know, I would encourage a patriotic Britain to vote for Ukraine.”

When host Nick Ferrari asked the PM if he is “looking forward to Spaceman this weekend? Should we vote for Sam Ryder or should we vote for Ukraine?”, the bumbling Johnson responded, “Oh, sorry. You’re talking about Eurovision Song Contest… Honestly, Nick,”

“I will leave it to the good nature and good judgement of our brilliant listeners. They can decide whether on merit or for whatever sentimental reason they have, to vote as they please. I would not presume to advise them since, as you’ve detected by your question, I haven’t listened to any of the songs.”