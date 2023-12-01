Hope for MSG Sphere in London as Gove brushes off Mayor’s rejection

The MSG Sphere development set for East London has received a lifeline after levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has intervened to block London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s rejection of the contentious project.

Gove is deliberating on whether to step in and take charge of the building application for a colossal sphere-shaped music venue in Stratford, on the edge of the Olympic Park.

He has issued a directive to the London Legacy Development Corporation, instructing them to hold off from denying planning permission.

The letter reads: “The Secretary of State hereby prohibits Your Local Planning Authority from implementing the Mayor’s direction of November 20 to refuse permission.

“The direction is issued to enable him to consider whether he should direct under section 77 of the Town and Country Planning Act that the application should be referred to him for determination.”

The construction plans faced a major setback when Mayor Sadiq Khan firmly rejected the proposals in November.

The proposed MSG Sphere was slated to mirror the design and scope of the recently unveiled facility in Las Vegas, intended to be a world-class music and entertainment arena.

But Khan, citing independent evidence, said the current blueprints would inflict an unacceptable adverse impact on the local residents.