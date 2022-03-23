Row erupts as new London arena dubbed ‘enormous glowing blight’ gets planning approval

Exterior – MSG Sphere – London

A row has erupted over a new music venue branded an “enormous glowing blight” which has now been granted planning permission.

The MSG Sphere in Stratford at the site of the 2012 Olympics got approval from the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) today, despite more than a thousand complaints from residents about the 21,000-seater arena.

The site has been owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) since 2017, and the dome will be taller than Big Ben and wider than the London Eye according to The Telegraph. It will be covered in LED panels for advertising, with rail companies amongst complainants, saying it could be dangerous for drivers.

Local MP for West Ham, Labour’s Lyn Brown has been among the fiercest critics, saying she is writing to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who can overturn the proposal, and Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, in protest.

Branding the LLDC’s version of the Olympic Legacy a “tyranny”, she said “I wish I could say I’m shocked” by the “decision to impose this enormous glowing blight on our communities”.

Of all the unelected members of the committee, she added there was only “token” local representation, and most “won’t have to tolerate the impact”. All the elected officials opposed it “yet it was still forced through”, the MP commented.

An LLDC spokesperson told City A.M. it “has been one of the most complicated applications considered by the planning authority involving significant consultation with local people, businesses and other authorities.

“The applications have been subject to robust review and a detailed officer report.”

MSG Entertainment spokesperson commented they were: “pleased” and insisted that “throughout this process we have worked closely with a wide range of stakeholders”.

Sadiq Khan and the department Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have been approached for comment.