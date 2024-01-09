London MSG Sphere plans officially dead: Developer blames Sadiq Khan and government

Madison Square Garden Group abandons London Sphere due to ‘political football’

Madison Square Garden group has abandoned plans to build a new Sphere venue in London, amid what it calls a “political football between rival parties.”

In a letter to the Planning Inspectorate, seen by City A.M., the American development group said it was “extremely disappointing” its plans were refused.

“Londoners will not benefit from the Sphere’s groundbreaking technology and the thousands of well-paying jobs it would have created,” the letter read.

“After spending millions of pounds acquiring our site in Stratford and collaboratively engaging in a five-year planning process with numerous governmental bodies, including the local planning authority who approved our plans following careful review, we cannot continue to participate in a process that is merely a political football between rival parties.”

The MSG Sphere would have been identical to the facility recently opened in Las Vegas, with the London site intended to offer the capital a world-leading music and entertainment venue.

However, the development faced pushback from London mayor Sadiq Khan and several local groups who threatened to move out of the Stratford area if the venue was constructed.

Last month, secretary of state Micheal Gove, used his powers to “call in” and review Khan’s rejection of the planning.

But the developer has now pulled plans completely.

A spokesperson said: “We have informed Mr Gove that our decision not to move forward with our plans for Sphere in London stands, and we will not be participating in the call-in process. We would like to thank all of those who worked earnestly to bring this project to London.

“We are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with forward-thinking cities around the world who are serious about bringing this next-genera=on entertainment experience to their communities.”