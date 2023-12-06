Community protest postpones Shepherd’s Bush Market redevelopment plans

Protests forced a Hammersmith and Fulham Council meeting to be cancelled, where plans to redevelop Shepherd’s Bush Market were set to be approved.

Some 20 protesters from a local community group, Protect Shepherd’s Bush Market, gathered together in opposition to the plans “after 18 months of raising concerns.”

The community group stated as part of its petition that the redevelopment, led by real estate investment firm Yoo Capital, would significantly increase rent prices in the area.

The rise in rent concerns were further expressed in a letter to the council written by 33 traders, half of whom are permanently trading at the market.

“We are very concerned that Yoo Capital’s plans would mean big rent increases which would push traders out of the market,” the letter read.

The protesters argue that the council had failed to “meaningfully engage” with community members and traders, raising concerns that council members had yet to meet with the group after over a year of opposition.

Bea Grant, a spokesperson for Protect Shepherd’s Bush Market, stated: “The Council has failed to meet with us after 18 months of raising concerns. The planning process is devoid of democracy and this decision has been rigged from the start.

“We demand an urgent meeting with Andy Slaughter, the Council leadership, and the planning department. We will not stand by as racist gentrification and social cleansing get waived through.”

Shepherd’s Bush Market Tenants’ Association committee member, Laura Sakstein, said the traders association was “disappointed” in the actions.

She added: “We were disappointed at the disrespect shown to our members who came to the council offices to show their strong support for the proposed development, despite having spent a long day in the cold on the market.

“We were disconcerted too at the lack of regard shown to the council officers who have spent some considerable time working on this project.”

Andrew Thorpe, managing director of Yoo Capital, said: “Over the last three years we have worked hard with the traders to create plans for the future of the Market, and we know that they were hoping to have their voices heard and for years of uncertainty to come to an end.

“We look forward to reengaging with the LBHF planning committee at the appropriate time and will continue to support the traders and work with the local community.”

Hammersmith & Fulham Council spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed that the democratic process of the Planning and Development Control Committee meeting was disrupted.

“Hammersmith & Fulham Council has received more than 251 consultation responses about the re-development of Shepherd’s Bush Market from all corners of the community since the application was submitted on 11 May 2023.

“This follows more than 2.5 years of consultation events from the applicant.

“We have listened and analysed all the consultation responses, and we have sought independent advice from numerous experts to evaluate the proposed scheme. Members of the public were also invited to speak at the meeting.

“We will shortly announce a new date, time and location for the meeting to resume.”