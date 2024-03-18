Gove says London being ‘let down’ as probe launched into Khan’s housing strategy

Housing secretary Michael Gove said London is being “let down” by the Mayor’s “chronic under delivery” of new homes, as he launches a probe into Sadiq Khan’s housing strategy.

In an announcement today, Gove said a partial review of the London Plan would be conducted by the Greater London Authority with the finding to be produced in September.

The move comes on the same day Khan formally launched his campaign to be re-elected as mayor and pledged to build 40,000 new council homes by the end of the decade.

Khan, a former Tooting MP, told a launch event in west London: “London’s housing crisis isn’t just the greatest challenge facing our city, one of the biggest social justice issues – it’s created a generational divide.

The London Plan is a framework set out by the Mayor which focuses on how the city will develop over the next two decades.

Gove had previously hit out at Khan for not building enough homes in the capital, and warned he would intervene in his strategy if necessary.

It follows a number of interventions already in London, where government said the rate of delivery “needs to increase from an average of 37,200 homes each year to 62,300 to meet the targets set out in the London Plan”.

Earlier this year, following an independent review of the London Plan, the housing secretary announced a consultation on national planning policy to support brownfield land development.

Londoners are being let down by the Mayor’s chronic under delivery of new homes in the capital. Michael Gove MP

“We have already taken comprehensive action to reverse this trend – investing billions of pounds to build affordable homes and unlocking brownfield developments as part of our Long-Term Plan for Housing.”

He added: “However, that alone will not build the homes we need, which is why I am now directing the Mayor to review aspects of the London Plan and announcing specialist support on planning to help unlock thousands of homes.”

The review will examine restrictive planning policy and a “plateau” in the progress of some 2,500 homes which were set to be built in London.

A new ‘super-squad’ of planners, will be brought in by the government, to work across London to speed up planning decisions.

The specialist team will work on complex cases that have been held up in the planning system.

Newham and Greenwich have been prioritised with £500,000 to help with planning applications and unlock over 7,000 homes.

Minister for London Greg Hands added: “It is unacceptable that Londoners don’t have access to the homes they need due to persistent under-delivery of home building, which is why we’re directing the Mayor to review London Plan policies.

“This action comes on top of millions of pounds in government investment to regenerate estates, unlock major brownfield sites, and build thousands of new homes.

“But government cannot act in isolation – we need the Greater London Authority to step up and work with us, so we can provide affordable housing for all.”

Speaking after his campaign launch, Khan told City A.M.: “If you want a better example of a party political stunt, then it’s Michael Gove on the day I launched my campaign, a day before the pre-election period begins, bringing out this nonsense.

“How does he explain that in London last year, we began more than double the amount of council homes than the rest of the country put together. How does he explain last year in London, we had 20 per cent more completions than the rest of the country put together?

He added: “How does he explain that in London we started more council homes than at any time since the 1970s, and more completions that at any time since the 1930s?

“How does he explain that when I became mayor, his best friend Boris Johnson left me three – not 3,000 or 300 – three council homes in the pipeline? In the last four years, we’ve started more than 23,000.