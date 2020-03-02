US stocks open higher amid coronavirus market volatility

US stock markets have opened higher after central banks around the world pledged to support their economies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The US’s S&P 500 stood 0.6 per cent higher after the bell, while the Dow Jones was up 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.3 per cent.

Read more: OECD: Coronavirus could halve global growth

European stock markets have had a volatile day after jumping this morning on hopes of stimulus before sliding back into the red after the OECD warned that coronavirus could half global growth this year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index down only marginally by 2.30pm UK time, Germany’s Dax was 0.3 per cent lower, and France’s CAC 40 was 0.1 per cent down.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 was 0.5 per cent higher, boosted by a drop in the pound. Sterling has fallen on expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates as well as political uncertainty over trade talks.

A rocky day for traders was punctuated by the OECD saying coronavirus could result in just 1.5 per cent world growth this year if it spreads fast through Asia, Europe and North America.

However, the Paris-based organisation’s base case is that containment efforts will avoid this situation. Nonetheless, growth is expected to be just 2.4 per cent this year, the worst since 2009.

The OECD urged governments to “act swiftly and forcefully to overcome the coronavirus and its economic impact”.

Read more: UK government says number of confirmed coronavirus cases has hit 40

“Governments need to ensure effective and well-resourced public health measures to prevent infection and contagion, and implement well-targeted policies to support health care systems and workers,” the report said.

Central banks over the last few days have pledged to do all they can to take the pressure of struggling economies, although doubts remain how effective changes to monetary policy will be.

More to follow.