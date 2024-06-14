Euro 2024 prize money: How much can teams win in Germany?

The team that wins this year’s Euro 2024 Championship in Germany could pocket themselves £28,250,000 in prize money.

Data from the Uefa Financial Report, crunched by Football Benchmark, has shown that prize money for this year’s Euros, which begins on Friday 14 June, has not changed since the 2020 tournament.

But teams can still cash in if they have a good run towards July’s final.

The total amount in the pot for both Euro 2020 and 2024 is €331m (£280m), up from €301m at the 2016 tournament and €196m at the event four years earlier.

The number of teams, however, in 12 years ago was 16, whereas the last two editions of the tournament – as well as the upcoming event – will see 24 teams compete for the prize.

Let’s take England as an example and work our way though how much they could earn should they go all the way and bring football home.

They have received €9.25 for reaching the group stages and they can win another €3m in bonuses if they win their three games (€1m per win).

From then they’ll get €1.5m from their Round of 16 appearance, €2.5m from their last eight match and €4m for featuring in the semi-finals.

If England win the Euros, they’ll bank another €8m, if they lose in the final – like they did at Euro 2020 – they’ll get €5m.

Therefore England – or any other team – can win up to €28,250,000 if they lift the Henri Delaunay Cup.

How Euros prize money compares

Valuations in €m