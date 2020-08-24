EU trade boss Phil Hogan apologises for attending ‘golfgate’ dinner

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan apologised for attending a golf dinner that has caused outrage in Ireland as he tried to ride out pressure to resign.

Adding to the scrutiny on Hogan, it also emerged that he had been stopped and cautioned by Irish police for using his phone while driving to the dinner.

The Irish government has been embroiled in a crisis – dubbed “golfgate” – over the dinner since Thursday last week.

The Irish Examiner first reported that numerous high-profile figures had attended a parliamentary golf society dinner. More than 80 people attended.

However, the event came the day after the Irish government tightened restrictions on gatherings in response to rising coronavirus cases. Now Gardai, Irish police, are investigating if the event breached regulations.

Hogan yesterday said he was sorry for attending. He tweeted: “I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly for attending the Oireachtas [Irish parliament] golf society dinner on Wednesday night last.”

The apology came after Irish prime minister Micheal Martin and deputy premier Leo Varadkar issued a statement calling on Hogan to consider his position.

Hogan said he had spoken to both Martin and Varadkar and “listened carefully to their views, which I respect”. But an EU official said the trade commissioner would not give in to calls to resign.

Driving revelations add to pressure on Hogan

Hogan also said he had been reporting to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen “on all these matters in recent days”.

Just hours after he apologised, however, Hogan’s office disclosed that he had been stopped “for using his mobile phone while driving” to the dinner. The revelation added to the pressure on the trade commissioner.

Hogan is one of the most powerful figures in the EU’s bureaucracy. He oversees the bloc’s trading arrangements and would lead the EU’s post-Brexit trade negotiations with the UK.

Golfgate has already claimed the jobs of two figures who attended. One of these was Dara Calleary, Ireland’s agriculture minister.

The dinner occurred the day after Ireland changed its Covid restrictions in response to rising cases.

The government reduced the number of people allowed to attend indoor gatherings was from 50 to six, with a few exceptions. It is now for the Irish police to decide whether restrictions were broken.

Hogan said on Friday that he had understood that the dinner would be in compliance with guidelines.

However, he said on Sunday: “The issue is far bigger than compliance with rules and regulations and adherence to legalities and procedures.

“All of us must display solidarity as we try to stamp out this common plague.”