COP 26: Modi will attend UK climate conference

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The country’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav confirmed his upcoming attendance to Reuters on Thursday.

This follows weeks of uncertainty about his participation.

Yadav said, “PM is going to Glasgow.”

The news will be welcomed in Downing Street, after snubs from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jingping.

The government is pushing for the G20 nations to unite for steeper emission cuts to fight global warming.

India is the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States.