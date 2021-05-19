EU will allow UK tourists with vaccine as Government says no holidays to amber list

Fully vaccinated Brits in need of a holiday are one step closer to a summer vacation in the EU today, even as the UK Government was forced to deter those travelling to amber list destinations such as Spain and France.

EU ambassadors have agreed to easing restrictions on non-essential trips into the EU from the UK, according to PA reports.

Last summer UK holidaymakers could still use freedom of movement under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to get into the EU with less fuss.

Now Brussels will likely let the UK onto the same list as countries like Australia, New Zealand and Singapore in a decision about the EU’s “safe list” on Friday.

Portugal and Greec ehave already begun welcoming UK tourist, but an EU-wide move would boost the chances of a proper travel industry revival .

It will be up to individual EU countries what forms of proof of vaccination they require to let tourists in, but the move could do away with at least some of the Covid-19 PCR and rapid test requirements for arrivals.

The most popular destination for UK holidaymakers, Spain, currently prohibits inbound leisure visits from outside the EU and Schengen Area, meaning UK holidaymakers are banned.

Back here, health secretary Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference later with the Government facing calls for clarity over its position in relation to overseas leisure travel.

Ministers appeared to contradict themselves over whether visiting amber list countries, while no longer illegal, should be done for holiday reasons, reuniting with family and friends, or neither.

