EU regulator gives green light to Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus vaccine

Countries in the European Union could be rolling out coronavirus jabs within a week after the EU regulator approved the use of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) today recommended the EU should authorise the vaccine after finding it safe and effective. A decision from the European Commission is expected later today.

Read more: Covid vaccine: 138,000 people in UK get Pfizer jab in first week

“Now we will act fast. I expect a European Commission decision by this evening,” Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Countries such as Germany, France, Austria and Italy have said they will start giving out the jab from 27 December.