Ethics adviser probe into Boris Johnson's flat refurb to report by end of May

An investigation by the government’s new ethics adviser into who initially paid for the £58,000 refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat will report back by the end of the month.

Lord Christopher Geidt, recently appointed by Johnson as the ethics adviser for ministers, told MPs today that he was “in the process” of receiving a revised list of ministers’ interests including from the Prime Minister.

Read more: Boris Johnson claims no rules broken in flat refurb as Electoral Commission launches probe

He said this would be published by the end of this month along with the findings of his probe into who initially paid for the flat refurbishment.

Geidt was questioned by parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee about how his report can give an impartial view when his boss is the Prime Minister.

Gedidt said he was “both cognisant of and respectful of the fact that the Prime Minister has ultimate responsibility for the ministerial code”.

When asked by one MP if there was enough “sunlight” on the workings of the investigation, Geidt said: “I agree that you are clearly making an observation that sunlight doesn’t appear to shine into every corner of these arrangements – and I absolutely accept what you say.”

Johnson has now paid the £58,000 bill for refurbishment works in his Number 11 Downing Street flat, however this was only he was loaned the money by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).

It is believed this £58,000 came from an undisclosed donation to the party, which would be a breach of Electoral Commission rules.

The Electoral Commission is also conducting its own investigation into the Conservative party.

Johnson told MPs two weeks ago that he did not break any rules.

He said he had “covered the costs” and that “most people will find it absolutely bizarre that [Labour] is focusing on this issue”.

Prime ministers receive £30,000 of public money each year to decorate their flat, however they are required to bear the cost of any further yearly upgrades.

It has been widely reported that the driver of the extra cost of the flat refurbishment was Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Read more: Dominic Cummings to blame Boris Johnson for delaying winter lockdowns

Symonds reportedly described Theresa May’s previous set-up as a “John Lewis nightmare”.

She instead bought in furniture and interiors from boutique designer brands, which included wallpaper that costed £800 a roll.