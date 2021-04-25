Dominic Cummings to pin blame for UK Covid death toll on Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings is reportedly preparing an explosive dossier on the government’s Covid response that will put the blame for the UK’s high death toll on Boris Johnson.

Johnson’s former chief advisor is expected to use his Westminster committee hearing next month to reveal private conversations and decisions made by the Prime Minister that may have exacerbated the UK’s Covid death toll – one of the highest in the world.

Read more: Labour calls for independent commission on standards after Cummings slams PM’s integrity

Last night, Cummings tweeted that Johnson had been too slow to close the borders during the early stages of the coronavirus crisis and that this was “very important issue re learning from the disaster”.

Downing Street fears that the former Vote Leave chief has a tranche of documents he will unload on the committee to damage the Prime Minister.

The Sunday Times reports that this may include voice recordings.

An ally of Cummings told The Times: “Dominic has copies of everything and knows where all the bodies are buried.

“He was pushing the prime minister hard to lock down sooner in the autumn and he has lots of evidence that shows that his decision to delay led to devastating consequences.”

A war erupted between Cummings and Johnson over the past few days, after the Prime Minister sought to blame his mercurial former aide on leaking personal text messages between him and Sir James Dyson.

The texts showed that the Prime Minister worked to give tax exemptions to Dyson’s staff in return for his company’s efforts in making ventilators for Covid treatment last March.

Cummings wrote a 1,000-word blog post on Frida that denied he was the source of the leak and hit back with a series of damning accusations against Johnson.

This included an explosive claim that the Prime Minister tried to block an inquiry of another leak last year because the expected perpetrator was Michael Gove aide Henry Newman – a close friend of Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Cummings also claimed that Johnson was in line to break the ministerial code of conduct if he got Tory donors to pay for the renovations of his flat as he allegedly planned.

“I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations,” Cummings said.

International trade secretary Liz Truss pointed out that Johnson had now paid the £58,000 for flat renovations, but refused to answer whether this was after soliciting donations for the works.

On the accusations about Newman, Truss said: “This is a complete load of Westminster tittle-tattle that people simply don’t care abut.

“The inquiry is ongoing, this is being looked into…as a government we’re focused on coming out of lockdown in the right way.”