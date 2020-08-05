Estate agent LSL Property Services, the owner of Your Move and Reeds Rains, reported “extremely encouraging” trading in July after the housing market reopened.

The figures

In the six months to 30 June, group underlying operating profit was up £300,000 to £12.5m.

The figure does not include coronavirus-related costs of £2.8m.

Read more: LSL abandons Countrywide merger amid coronavirus concerns

It also does not account for £4.4m in exceptional charges relating to the £1.7m transformation of the surveying business and estate agent closures, and £2.4m on costs related to an aborted takeover of Countrywide.

Revenue fell 25 per cent to £114.9, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the closure of 164 branches in February, and the tenant fee ban introduced in June last year.

Financial services operating profit increased 14 per cent and estate agent profit jumped three per cent.

However surveying profit dropped 23 per cent, as the coronavirus lockdown prohibited physical valuations.

Why it’s interesting

LSL said July trading is “extremely encouraging” with “strong front end sales metrics across all three divisions”.

In the financial services unit, mortgage applications were up 20 per cent on the previous year. July was the strongest month of 2020 for new mortgages.

Estate agency instructions surged 20 per cent compared to July last year, with net sales and instructions the highest in the year so far.

What LSL said