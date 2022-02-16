Ericsson shares plummet 13 per cent as firm admits it may have paid Isis in Iraq

Shares of Ericsson plunged as much as 13 per cent in Stockholm this afternoon after the telecom gear maker said it may have made payments to terrorist group Isis.

The company’s internal investigation had identified payments made to use alternate transport routes in connection with avoiding Iraqi Customs, at a time when the Islamic State controlled some transport routes.

Borje Ekholm, the company’s chief executive, told Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri that “unusual expenses dating back to 2018” had been noted but that the company was unsure about who the ultimate recipient was.

Some of the questionable payments included making donations without a clear beneficiary and paying suppliers without proof of documents.

Ericsson also revealed that the evidence showed violations of its internal financial controls, conflicts of interest, non-compliance with tax laws and obstruction of the investigation.

The firm added that it “could not identify that any Ericsson employee was directly involved in financing terrorist organisations” and said that employees “were exited from the company”.

On the market reaction, Neil Campling, Head of TMT Research at Mirabaud, said: “For ESG funds, the Ericsson overhang might become a ‘shoot now, ask questions later’ panic. Whichever way you slice and dice it, a potential link to ISIS in Iraq being uncovered by an internal investigation isn’t going to look good.”

An important backdrop is the $1bn payout the company made in December 2019 to settle a US criminal and civil investigations into foreign corruption. The countries in question included China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Djibouti and Kuwait.

Since then the company has come under fire for breaching the obligations agreed with the US Department of Justice by failing to provide documents and information.

As reported by Reuters, The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists said that Ericsson’s most recent announcement did not address specific questions in relation to a wide range of corrupt behaviour in connection to its business in Iraq and elsewhere.

Earlier this month the leader of Islamic State Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi during a raid by US special forces in Syria.

Ericsson were unable to provide any additional comment at this stage, but said it “takes all reports of misconduct extremely seriously”.