Environmental protestors have this morning targeted HS2 sites across London, including at Euston station, saying that money from the project should be funnelled to the NHS instead.

As part of a day-long action against the controversial rail project, protestors are blockading sites across London, including at Colne Valley, a natural park in west London.

At Euston, two protestors holding a black banner have prevented a lorry from entering the site, which will eventually be the new line’s terminus.

In a video posted to social media, one of the activists said: “We are here today because we very much believe that the money spent on HS2 should be redirected immediately to our NHS”.

A spokesperson for HS2 said: “The government has given the green light to start building phase one of HS2, which will generate thousands of jobs across the country and create 400,000 contracts opportunities, many for small businesses – an important investment in Britain’s future as we recover from the pandemic.

“Encouraging the harassment of our staff for doing their jobs, alongside dangerous and costly protests and damage to our work sites, is unacceptable”.

HS2 has been under pressure from environmental groups for years, who say that the project will destroy ancient woodlands and wildlife sites across the country.

Back in February, members of activist group Extinction Rebellion blocked an HS2 drilling rig in West London.

Broadcaster and naturalist Chris Packham has also filed for legal action against the project on the grounds that it does not take into account the 2015 Paris climate accords.

In March, the long-gestating plan to build a third runway at Heathrow suffered a setback when a court ruled that it had not done so, and could not proceed without making adjustments.

HS2 was given the go-ahead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February, and is seen as a key component of plans to level up the country by improving transport links to the north of England.

However, the estimated cost of the project may now reach up to £106bn, a leaked report found.

Last month the company in charge of the project was given the go-ahead to begin construction on the project despite the lockdown measures.