Watch live: HS2 rebellion activists scale the Marsh insurer building

Activists from an Extinction Rebellion offshoot group have today scaled a building in London to protest against HS2.

Police could be seen circling the Marsh insurer’s building in London as HS2 Rebellion protestors scaled and occupied the exterior. A Marsh and McLennan owned company, JLT Speciality Group, is the main insurer for the HS2 project, a high speed rail network which aims to connect London with the North of England.

Please note, the commentary in this video does not reflect City A.M.’s views.

According to HS2 Rebellion activists the project will irreparably damage or destroy 108 ancient woodlands, risks poisoning the water supply of 3.2 million Londoners, and will never be carbon neutral in its 120-year lifespan.

HS2 Rebellion activists put up a sign urging Marsh insurers to scrap support for HS2. (Credit: Extinction Rebellion)

The demonstration comes as part of two weeks of action planned for XR’s “Impossible Rebellion,” which is being held in the build up to the UN’s COP26 summit. Police have arrested over 480 activists as the green rabble rousers wreak havoc across London.

Yesterday, eight Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested for smashing windows at the JP Morgan building in Embankment. This week, major roads across Tower Bridge and London Bridge were forced to close by protestors who attached themselves to vehicles and roads.

HS2 Rebellion are encouraging activists to flood Marsh McLennan with messages over the phone and via social media as part of the campaign.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion activists smash JP Morgan windows