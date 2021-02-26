Last anti-HS2 protestor removed from Euston Square Gardens tunnel

The last anti-HS2 protestors have been safely removed from a tunnel underneath Euston Square Gardens, the rail firm said today.

Read more: HS2: Next phase of controversial rail link gets green light

After three protestors left the tunnel yesterday, the final activist departed today, after 31 days underground.

In total, nine people had hidden in the tunnel system, which had been dug in secret and was first discovered on 26 January.

A protest camp was first erected in Euston Square Gardens back in September, when work. on the controversial rail link first began.

Protestors took to digging the tunnel in a bid to avoid eviction. On 10 February, the High Court ruled that they should leave the tunnel.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

In a statement, HS2 said: “HS2 has now successfully taken full possession of Euston Square Gardens removing all nine illegal trespassers in the underground tunnels safely.

In order to avoid eviction, protestors dug a 30m underground tunnel to hide in. (Getty Images)

“From the outset HS2 staff, our agents and the emergency service personnel have acted with safety as their utmost priority, risking their own lives in order to ensure the well-being of those who placed themselves in such a dangerous situation underground.”

Since getting the green light from government a year ago, construction work on HS2 has begun, supporting some 15,000 people, the firm said.

However, the project remains a lightning rod for environmental activists, who are worried about the environmental impact of the project.

Read more: Hospitality sector ‘facing cash crunch’ without further support

HS2 insists that the project will benefit the environment. In today’s statement, it said: “Instead of wasting public resources on illegal actions, we urge environmental organisations to support a project that will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country’s fight against climate change.”

