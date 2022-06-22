Entrepreneurship: Fintech Clear Junction named fastest growing founder-led firm in inaugural list

The founder of the UK’s fastest growing founder-led firm has said the key to success is being “really, really” confident.

Global payments solutions provider Clear Junction has topped the inaugural FEBE Growth 100 list, shared with CityA.M. on Wednesday.

Backed by former BBC Dragons Jenny Campbell and Sarah Willingham, the Growth 100 ranks firms by compound annual growth rate in sales over the past two financial years.

Entrepreneurs “need to be really really confident that is what they want to do,” and have full support from their families and support networks, Clear Junction boss Dima Kats said.

The fin-tech had achieved such rapid success due to “doing the right things, doing things right and having some luck,” he added.

Fashion brands Passenger Clothing, Lounge Underwear and Lucy Locket Loves all made the top ten while software firm Tripledot Studios also ranked highly.

The Growth 100 was co-founded by Charlotte Quince and John Maffioli, who wanted to celebrate entrepreneurship, particularly with many businesses growing despite the difficulties of the pandemic.

“So many people think that business founders just ‘get lucky’ or think of an idea one day and are successful the next. But we know that the journey to success is anything but smooth,” founder Charlotte Quince said.

“The Growth 100 will celebrate those who have embraced the entrepreneurial roller coaster and who are now thriving as some of the fastest growing brands in the country,” she added.

Also ranking in the top 20, was Bloom & Wild, whose co-founder and CEO told CityA.M. he had “poured my heart and soul” into building the flower-delivery firm.

Here is the top 20 list of winning companies:

Clear Junction Passenger Clothing Tripledot Studios The Skinny Food Co Microdot Lounge Underwear Sunamp Bold Security Group Lucy Locket Loves Glencar Construction Snag Tights KwickScreen Ooni ClearCycle field&flower Safenetpay Expectation Superior Wellness Xalient Bloom & Wild

The full 100 list can be found here.