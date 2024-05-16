Entrepreneurs tackling carbon emissions crowned small business of the year

Entrepreneurs from Edinburgh have been recognised for trailblazing technology to tackle carbon emissions, as they’re crowned small business of the year.

CCU International were given the gong at the Federation of Small Business’s ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2024’.

12 awards were handed out in total to firms from Edinburgh to Stowmarket, Stockton-on-Tees to Powys. but CCU cleaned up with both the top prize and the innovation award to boot.

The start-up has uses technology to capture carbon from the atmosphere and refine Co2 directly from chimneys and exhausts, before pumping it back into other things.

The firm uses that carbon dioxide in commodities, including as aggregates for construction material, aviation fuel and surfactants in consumer products.

Other awards included for young entrepreneur, sustainability, expansion and growth, community, diversity and inclusion, family, franchise, micro-business, self-employed, service excellence and start-up business, and all were scooped by SMEs outside of London.

Continuing the evening’s theme of sustainability, HJH Commercial Consultants, a specialist in renewable energy, claimed the Start-Up Business Award.

CCU International came out on top at the FSB’s awards

Martin McTague, the national chair of the FSB, congratulated the firm as “a shining example of how small businesses are harnessing and driving innovation, technology and sustainability to energise the UK’s economy and inspire the next generation.”

He praised all winners which “demonstrate the diversity, creativity and tenacity of small businesses and the self-employed across the whole of the UK.”

Beena Sharma, the chief executive and co-founder said: “Our double win is so humbling, especially considering we’ve only been at this for a short period compared to some of the other phenomenal businesses here.

“Our technology has proven that what we’re doing can be done, despite being told otherwise many times. Being recognised not just for innovation but as a business making a difference, impacting climate change in a big way, is incredibly rewarding.

She also said “it’s a huge win for Scotland. We often compete for attention but have a phenomenally innovative business community and a great entrepreneurial ecosystem.”