Enterprise blockchain Aventus Network has carbon footprint verified as ‘neutral’

Aventus Network has achieved carbon neutral status.

The enterprise blockchain commissioned UK-based Carbon Footprint Ltd to verify its neutral calculation based on the energy data Aventus Network provided relating to the electricity consumption of its data servers. Carbon Footprint Ltd uses 2022 emission factors developed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Department for Business, Environment & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for reporting emissions.

The carbon specialist confirmed the blockchain fully offset the carbon dioxide emissions from energy consumption in its data centres for a total of 20 million transactions from February 2021 to August 2022 by supporting a global portfolio of carbon reduction projects screened by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), including wind and solar energy generation projects across India, Asia and South America.

Aventus’ energy consumption was just 0.001kWh per transaction – compared to Ethereum’s energy consumption of more than 238kWh per transaction (January 2022).

Alan Vey

“Blockchain’s enabling of decentralised security can be a huge force for good in the world – but there’s little point of this if the industry feeds the increasingly-urgent issue of climate change,” said Alan Vey, founder and Chairman of Aventus.

“We’ve long-taken our responsibility to ensure businesses can leverage the benefits of blockchain sustainably, demonstrated by our extremely low energy consumption, which we are constantly striving to further reduce.

“Achieving carbon neutrality is not the end goal – it is simply the next step in a perpetual quest to achieve maximum impact for businesses with minimum impact on the world. And because transparency is equally important to us, all the documentation verifying all our claims around sustainability is publicly available on our website.”

Christian Risoli, Environmental Consultant at Carbon Footprint Ltd, added: “Aventus is leading the way in the proof-of-stake blockchain market, through its commitment to sustainability. By ensuring that the Aventus Network’s blockchain servers is carbon neutral, Aventus is not only supporting the global need for renewable energy sources, but paving the way for other blockchain companies, and the industry as a whole, to adopt more sustainable practices.”