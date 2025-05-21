Enter The Great Fleet Street Quarter Cook Off 2025

The Great Fleet Street Cook Off is back!

Join fellow foodies in Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute for the ultimate cooking competition between representatives from the local business community.

THIS MARCH 2025

SEMI-FINALS: Friday 14th or 21st March, 2pm – 6pm

Friday 14th 21st March, 2pm – 6pm FINAL + RECEPTION: Friday 28th March 2025, 2pm – 8pm

Open for culinary buffs and novices alike, participants will have the chance to bring their business to victory in addition to learning from world class Masterchefs in the exquisite kitchens at CORD , 85 Fleet Street.

Stay tuned to discover the gastronomic all-stars on our panel of judges!

Enter by Friday 21st February 2025. Applications to the competition have now closed.

PRIZES

WINNER: Along with the prized Cook Off trophy, the winner will receive a voucher for a Bake and Dine short course, which is followed by dining experience at CORD

SECOND PLACE: Voucher for £100 for dining experience at CORD

THIRD PLACE: A bottle of Champagne courtesy of CORD

T&Cs apply

INFORMATION

How does the competition work?

Fill in the short form (via the link above) before Friday 21st February, about why you would like to take part and represent your Business. Successful applicants will be invited to the semi-final heats held on Friday 14th or 21st March, 2pm – 6pm at CORD. Kindly note these times cannot be changed, so please check your availability in advance of entering. With guidance from Le Cordon Bleu Masterchefs, entrants will be tasked with replicating a dish before plating-up for the judges. If you are successful in the heats, you will be invited to the final on Friday 28th March, 2pm – 6pm followed by a drinks reception and prize-giving ceremony until 8pm. The final will be all about seasonal food and judged by an all-star culinary panel – more details on this in due course! If you have any questions about the competition or the google form please contact info@fleetstreetquarter.co.uk

Who can enter?

Entries are welcomed from anyone working for a business located in the Fleet Street Quarter area . No previous professional cooking experience is necessary, just a passion for creating delicious food!

Can more than one person from my business apply?

Yes, absolutely! However, only one representative from a business will be able to take part in the final on behalf of the company.

When will I hear if I am successful in reaching a semi-final heat?

The judging panel will deliver the news by Tuesday 25th February, so keep an eye on your inbox.

T&Cs

All participants prize – For a la carte items only.

Winner – Only valid in 2025. The dining experience allows for three courses dining experience, part of Bake and Dine courses, on the same day.

Second Place – Voucher not valid in conjunction with any other offer.

Third Place – Non-redeemable.

By participating in or attending this cooking competition, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

Assumption of Risk: Participation in this event involves inherent risks, including but not limited to the use of kitchen equipment, handling of raw or hot ingredients, and exposure to heat or open flames. All participants assume full responsibility for their actions and any associated risks. Health and Safety: Participants are responsible for adhering to proper food safety and hygiene practices. The event organisers are not liable for any illness or injury resulting from improper handling or preparation of food. Allergies and Dietary Restrictions: Participants and attendees are advised to inform organisers of any food allergies or dietary restrictions in advance. The organisers will take reasonable precautions but cannot guarantee a completely allergen-free environment. Liability Waiver: The organisers, sponsors, venue, and staff are not liable for any injuries, damages, or losses incurred during the event, including personal injuries, property damage, or third-party claims. Photo/Video Release: By participating in this event, you grant the organisers permission to photograph, film, or record the event, including your participation, for promotional or other purposes without compensation. Rules and Regulations: All participants must adhere to the competition’s rules, use equipment responsibly, and follow instructions from organisers or staff. Failure to comply may result in disqualification or removal from the event.