Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Enjoy an unforgettable holiday in the Dolomites

In the heart of the Dolomites, Club Moritzino is a must-visit destination. For more than 50 years, Club Moritzino has overlooked the Val Badia valley.

By day, mountain-lovers can enjoy the incredible woods, pastures and mountain peaks of Alta Badia. Then, after skiing the slopes and climbing the peaks, stop by Club Moritzino’s restaurant, with its terrace and wine bar, and sample the very best local cuisine and wine.

By night, the club becomes one of the trendiest spots in Alta Badia and plays host to the hottest parties in the area.

Visit moritzino.it