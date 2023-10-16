England’s survival shows beautiful unpredictability of World Cup rugby

After this spring’s Six Nations championship, many collectively decided that England would not challenge in this Rugby World Cup and that they could even find themselves dumped out in the group stages.

Instead Europe’s fancied teams were Ireland and France.

But after Sunday’s 30-24 victory over Fiji in Marseille, and then France’s 29-28 loss to reigning champions South Africa, England are the only European side remaining in the World Cup.

England on the rise?

Not only that, they are the only northern hemisphere side remaining and the only unbeaten side left out of the final four.

Steve Borthwick’s men have achieved more than many thought they could do in this tournament, and have outlasted the likes of France, Australia, Ireland and Wales.

But this was part of the plan, no? To survive long enough across the English Channel to ensure that he and his coaching team are handed the remaining four years of their contract without much challenge. It is in direct opposition to Eddie Jones and Australia, who risked going out early to blood young players.

England now play South Africa on Saturday in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Four years ago England played their final a week early, in the semi-finals against New Zealand, and were emotionally drained heading into the showpiece match.

Emotion

This year they’ll need to find that same emotion to beat the Springboks before maintaining that level in a potential final against either Argentina or New Zealand.

And this is why World Cups are the best thing about any sport; form may be the deciding factor fans and pundits use to predict winners but when push comes to shove it is about that 80 minutes. England have managed to ride that formula thus far.

So, although quiet, their progression has not gone unnoticed. But the Springboks are the first major beast they’ve met in this tournament and the challenge must be met with total ferocity.

What is a crying shame in this tournament is that the hosts are out. There has been an incredible feeling around France throughout the Rugby World Cup and their agonising exit at the hands of South Africa will be a brutal one for the country to take.

It really felt like this could be their time but a more composed side edged them in Paris.

World Cups are lethal and can deflate a nation in a heartbeat. Thank goodness, then, that the remaining teams are bound to fill the gaping hole an absent France leaves.