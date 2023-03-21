England’s most capped rugby player Sarah Hunter to retire

England Rugby’s most capped player Sarah Hunter will retire from rugby after her side’s opening TikTok Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland this weekend.

The 37-year-old made her England debut in 2007 and has gone on to represent her country 140 times.

The back-row has captained the Red Roses since 2015 and has been part of a side that has won 10 Six Nations titles, nine Grand Slams and – most importantly – the 2014 Rugby World Cup.

Hunter on for No11

“Not many athletes get to choose how and when they call time on their playing careers,” Hunter said. “I am very fortunate that I have the opportunity to finish on my own terms., I couldn’t think of a better way to do it than in my home town where my rugby journey started.

“I want to say thank you to everyone – coaches, players, medical staff, managers, staff, volunteers – that has played a part in my journey, whether that’s from when I first picked up a ball at nine-years old or more recently, I’m eternally grateful for the help, support, and impact you have had on my career. It’s just been amazing to have so many people support my journey and allow me to be the player and person I am and have the career I have done.

“Finally, rugby has been brilliant to play and to represent my country will always be the greatest honour. However, it’s not just about the rugby, it’s about the people you meet along the way and the memories that you create that I will look back on, remember and cherish.”

Hunter

‘Honest and professional’

Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton added: “Sarah is the most honest and professional player I have ever known let alone worked with.

“Throughout her career her commitment to being the best version of herself at every opportunity has shone through in her attention to detail and faultless preparation.

“I would say she has maximised every ounce of her potential, which if when you reflect on your career you can say that, then it puts you in a very special category.”

England open their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at a sold out Kingston Park in Newcastle and will hope to conclude the 2023 Championship with a Grand Slam decider against France in front of a world record at Twickenham Stadium.