Scottish centurion full-back Stuart Hogg to retire after 2023 Rugby World Cup

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has said that he will retire from rugby after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 30-year-old is set to leave the game having played for Scotland, the British and Irish Lions and a number of clubs.

The Scot played his club rugby for Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs.

Hogg statement

“After RWC2023, my professional rugby journey will end and I will be retiring from the game,” Hogg said.

“As a young kid growing up in The Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland. I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on three British and Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“I’ve so many people to thank and I will get round to you all. First and foremost is my wife Gill, my parents, my brother and my kids. I’m so lucky and proud to have such a loving family that have supported me every step of the way.

“Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever.

“Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.”