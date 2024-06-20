England v Denmark 60 second cheat sheet: permutations, head-to-head and squad value

England face Denmark at Euro 2024 on Thursday afternoon

England meet Denmark in their second match of Euro 2024 in Frankfurt this afternoon.

But what is at stake for both teams? Is England’s head-to-head record against Denmark any good? And how do their squad values compare?

Read on for a 60-second primer for this Group C match, which kicks off at 5pm UK time.

England v Denmark: the permutations

Having won their first game against Serbia on Sunday, England can guarantee their place in the last 16 by beating Denmark today.

A draw or defeat would leave them needing a result in their last group game against Slovenia on Tuesday to be certain, but the reality is that Gareth Southgate’s men are all but qualified already.

Since four of the six teams which finish third in their groups will also progress to the next round, it will take a huge reversal of fortunes for England to go home early.

Denmark’s need for points is greater, having only managed a draw against Slovenia, who are on paper the weakest team in Group C.

A win for the Danes would almost certainly send them through, even if it means relying on being one of the best third-placed teams.

A draw or defeat would likely leave them needing to beat Serbia on Tuesday to go further.

What is England’s head-to-head record against Denmark?

The two teams have met 22 times in international football, with England winning 13 of those matches and losing just four.

In their 11 competitive meetings – Euros, World Cups, qualifiers and Nations League fixtures – England have won six and lost twice.

So England hold the upper hand, although they have only won two of their last seven competitive matches against Denmark.

One of those was in the semi-finals of the last Euros, when Southgate’s team needed extra-time and a disputed penalty to advance.

Both of Denmark’s competitive wins over England – in a 1983 Euro qualifier and in 2020 in the Nations League – have come via a 1-0 scoreline achieved by a penalty.

How England and Denmark squad values compare

England have the most valuable squad at Euro 2024, according to independent consultants Football Benchmark, worth an estimated €1.382bn (£1.166bn).

But Denmark rank ninth of the 24 teams at the tournament with a valuation of €418.9m (£354.1m), which puts them ahead of the likes of Croatia, Turkey, Switzerland and Group C rivals Serbia.

The top 10, based on valuations of each squad’s 18 most valuable players, is: England, France, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia.