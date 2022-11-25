England fans barred from wearing crusader costumes at tonight’s game against USA

Screenshot from Talk TV of an England fan in a crusader outfit

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar.

Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times.

The newspaper quoted Fifa as saying: “Crusader costumers in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims.”

An England fan in Qatar speaks to TalkTV about the treatment of fans at the World Cup.



"What they don't realise in places like Qatar is the fans are the essence of the game. We are what makes football it's not the corporates."#WorldCup | #TalkTV pic.twitter.com/AQ2uLocGXZ — TalkTV (@TalkTV) November 20, 2022

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out also advised fans against wearing fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, which recall the religious wars Christians waged against Muslims during the Middle Ages.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We would advise fans who are attending Fifa World Cup matches that certain attire, such as fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcomed in Qatar and other Islamic countries.

Qatari authorities have started banning England fans from wearing crusader costumes in stadiums.



The attire, complete with swords and crosses, are offensive due to crusader history of rape, slaughter and occupation of Arab lands.#Qatar #Eng #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BoL6dnZEjz — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) November 23, 2022

A video shared on Twitter showed two fans clad in crusader costumes seemingly being turned away from entry to a Qatari stadium by security staff.

Following a 6-2 victory against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions will face Team USA tonight at 7pm UK time.