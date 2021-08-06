England Covid-19 prevalence falls to one in 75

One in 75 people in England had Covid-19 last week, a lower percentage than the previous week, in yet another sign that new cases of the disease could be levelling off.

According to the Office of National Statistics, an estimated 722,300 people had coronavirus last week.

For the prior period, one in 65 people were estimated to have had the disease.

In Scotland and Wales, cases also decreased, but in Northern Ireland they are still heading in the opposite direction.

In recent weeks, cases of coronavirus have been dwindling, despite fears that the so-called Delta variant could drive a new wave of cases.

Yesterday, there were 30,215 new cases of the disease. Over the last seven days, there have been 183,406 cases, down 10 per cent on the week before.

Daily cases in Britain hit 54,674 two days before Boris Johnson elected to lift the majority of Covid-19 restrictions, prompting fears of a sudden surge in cases.

However, despite predictions that cases could quickly rise above 100,000 a day again, such a scenario has yet to arise.

