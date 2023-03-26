England 2-0 Ukraine: Three Lions go two from two on road to Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate declared himself satisfied after England completed a perfect start to qualifying for Euro 2024 with a 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate declared himself satisfied after England completed a perfect start to qualifying for Euro 2024 with a 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley.

First-half goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka proved enough to glean all three points and follow up Thursday’s win over Italy in the team’s opening match in Group C.

“Really pleased with the performance,” said Southgate. “In Italy we played very well with the ball in the first half. In the second half we conceded possession cheaply but had to show resilience.

‘England in good position’

“To back up that result was really important. We’re in a good position now in the group but there’s still room to grow. We made a difficult game look straightforward.”

Southgate also hailed Saka and midfielder Jude Bellingham after the pair further cemented their places in England’s starting XI during this international double-header.

“It’s the mentality that I think is the outstanding part. Everyone can see technical quality but these two boys have humility, want to learn and work hard for the team,” he said.

On Saka’s goal, he added: “You know that when he cuts in that’s possible. It’s a top level finish. That’s the ruthless part he’s added to his game in the last 18 months or so.”

England never hit the heights of their first-half performance in last week’s win in Naples, instead effectively winning this game in a four-minute spell shortly before the break.

Highlights

Eight years

Eight years to the day since he scored his first senior international goal, England’s new record scorer Kane added his 55th when he arrived at the far post to turn in Saka’s teasing cross.

Moments later Saka got on the scoresheet himself in even more impressive fashion, taking the ball with his back to goal, turning and curling into the top left corner of the net from 20 yards.

The contest fizzled out thereafter, with the hosts coasting to a 100 per cent start to their Group C campaign and Ukraine content to avoid a heavier defeat.

“We should be looking at the group and wanting to win every game,” said Bellingham.

“You set yourself a standard and an expectation and it’s important you match that. We have to carry that on for the rest of the qualification campaign.”

Saka said: “I think it’s gone really well. We’ve been really mature about it. We can be really happy with this past week.”