How England can clinch Euro 2024 qualification – if they beat Ukraine

Euro 2024: England beat Ukraine in March and can move to within one win of certain qualification with a repeat this weekend

England only began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign six months ago but they could, in theory, wrap it up during the current international break if they beat Ukraine on Saturday.

It is not as simple as just getting another three points, however – England are reliant on results involving Italy and North Macedonia for sealing a swift route to the finals.

More on that later, but whatever happens elsewhere victory over Ukraine would definitely put Gareth Southgate’s side within striking distance of sealing qualification.

Read more African Football League in spotlight as legal row escalates over £332m media contract

How soon can England qualify for Euro 2024?

Since expanding to 24 teams for the 2016 edition, it has become very difficult for any of Europe’s biggest national sides to miss out.

The top two in each of the 10 qualifying groups are assured of a place at next summer’s tournament in Germany, and England have made a perfect start.

They have won four out of four – including against Ukraine at Wembley in March – to take pole position in Group C.

A repeat of that outcome in Wroclaw, Poland – Russia’s invasion has temporarily displaced Ukraine’s home games – would move England one win from clinching qualification, with three fixtures still to play.

With the Three Lions facing Scotland in a celebratory friendly next week, that milestone could come next month when they host Italy.

Can England qualify this month?

As referenced earlier, there is a way in which England’s place at Euro 2024 is nailed down during the current international break, but it requires other results to go their way.

If they win on Saturday, Italy win their next two matches (against North Macedonia and Ukraine) and Malta shock North Macedonia next week, the FA can confirm their hotel in Baden-Baden.

How can they win the group?

With maximum points already and wins over main rivals Ukraine and Italy, England are well on their way to going through as winners.

And they could confirm that as soon as next month with a home victory over Italy – as long as the Azzurri lose on Saturday to North Macedonia, who denied them a place at the last World Cup.