‘We’ll beat them all’: Defiant Wales don’t fear anyone in Euro 2024 play-off draw

Wales’ Euro 2024 play-off opponents will be either Iceland, Ukraine or Finland

Wales midfielder Jordan James insists they don’t fear anyone in today’s Euro 2024 play-off draw after they controversially missed out on automatic qualification.

But for some hotly disputed penalty calls, Rob Page’s team would have booked their place in Germany next summer with a win over Turkey in Cardiff this week.

Instead they must play a one-off match with Iceland, Ukraine or Finland in March, with the winner meeting Poland or Estonia a few days later for a place at the tournament.

“I don’t care, we’ll beat them all,” said Birmingham City’s James, 19. “Obviously missing out on qualification is not what we wanted.

“But we’re six games unbeaten and we’re in a really good place. Hopefully we can take that into the play-offs.

“We’re confident we’ll get it done. Ben [Davies, Wales captain] said that if we perform like that in the play-offs we go through – end of. And I agree with him.”

Wales have home advantage for the first play-off game, with the venue for the second match, should they make it, to be decided at today’s draw.

“It’s massive being at home with the fans behind us. It gives us an extra gear,” James added. “It’s tough away, so being at home obviously helps a lot.”

The draw will determine who out of Iceland, Ukraine and Finland joins Wales, Poland and Estonia in Path A, with the other two entering Path B with Bosnia and Israel.

In Path C, Georgia host Luxembourg and Greece play Kazakhstan, with the winners meeting for the last spot at Euro 2024.