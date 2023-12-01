When is the Euro 2024 draw? How can I watch it? All you need to know

The Euro 2024 draw is due to take place this weekend in Germany, which will host the tournament

The Euro 2024 draw takes place this weekend, a little over six months before the tournament is due to kick off in Germany.

England and Scotland are set to learn who they face in the group stage, while the draw will also reveal who lies in wait for Wales if they make it through the play-offs.

Here’s all we know about the Euro 2024 draw and the tournament itself.

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

The draw for Euro 2024 will be held this Saturday 2 December at 5pm GMT. It is being held in Germany, at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg.

How does the draw work?

Teams will be drawn into six groups of four, as has been the case since the 2016 European Championship.

The 24 sides are seeded to ensure an even spread of quality in each group, and will be drawn from four pots.

At this stage we only know 21 of the 24 teams, with the remaining three spots to be filled by the winners of the Euro 2024 play-offs in March.

Who has qualified for Euro 2024?

Germany, as hosts, have an automatic place and have been joined by 20 confirmed qualifiers.

They include England and fellow group winners Spain, France, Turkey, Albania, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Romania and Portugal.

Scotland, the Netherlands, Italy, Croatia, Czechia, Austria, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Slovakia have also qualified as group runners-up.

The remaining places will go to the winners of three play-off paths. Path A features Wales, Finland, Poland and Estonia, Path B Israel, Iceland, Bosnia and Ukraine, and Path C Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece and Kazakhstan.

Who are the top seeds for the Euro 2024 draw?

England are among the six top seeds, along with three-time winners Germany and Spain, two-time champions France, 2016 winners Portugal, and Belgium.

Scotland are in Pot 3 while Wales, if they qualify, will be in Pot 4.

What is England’s dream group and what is their nightmare draw?

The best outcome for England would probably see them get Albania from Pot 2, Slovenia from Pot 3 and whoever makes it through play-off Path C into Pot 4.

The worst hand England could be dealt would include holders Italy, who are lurking in Pot 4, serial major tournament contenders Croatia from Pot 3 and 2020 semi-finalists Denmark from Pot 2.

When is Euro 2024?

The tournament is due to begin on 14 June with the opening game in Munich. It concludes with the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 14 July.

How can I watch the Euro 2024 draw?

It will be streamed on Uefa’s website.