Engineering firm Jacobs hires 2,400 people as it eyes UK expansion

Jacobs, the Dallas-based engineering giant, will hire 2,400 people in Britain over the next two years, it announced this morning.

Read more: Crossrail at risk of facing further delays

The firm, which has major contracts on Crossrail, the Thames Tideway super sewer and the refurbishment of the Houses of Parliament, said it would bolster its 9,000-strong UK workforce at the official opening of its new European flagship office at the Cottons Centre, near London Bridge.

The jobs will be in skilled professional and technical roles, and will be based across the firm’s UK offices, of which it has more than 30.

“Britain is a critical market for Jacobs. This investment is an indication of our ongoing confidence in the UK economy and its long-term infrastructure plans,” said Jacobs president Bob Pragada.

“Our people are helping to tackle some of the UK’s most complex challenges to make the future better, delivering projects to safeguard the environment and improve the security, connectivity, resiliency and productivity of the UK.”

Read more: Crossrail delay until 2021 may cost London £2bn

Jacobs bought US rival CH2M in 2017, which rose to prominence in the UK when it was named project manager of the London 2012 Olympics, alongside Laing O’Rourke and Mace.