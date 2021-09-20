Energy supplier SSE: No decision to break up group

Bosses of energy company SSE said there had been no decision to break the company up, they said following media speculation.

In a note published on Monday, the supplier said there had not been a decision to break up the group.

SSE said it would provide an update on plans to further accelerate growth in its portfolio within its half year results in November.

It said its November update would include “details of significantly increased capital investment for the period to 2026, sources of funding and the company’s vision for further growth into the 2030s.”

“This will include ambitions for installed renewable and flexible capacity, as well as networks RAV projections,” the group said.

It was reported over the weekend that the supplier was close to being split into two separate blue-chip companies and could announce the plans at the company’s interim results.

The board could still opt to sell one of the businesses to private equity or ditch plans altogether, according to The Telegraph’s insider sources.

The company said on Monday that its clear strategic focus was on renewables and regulated electricity networks.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE, said: “We have been making excellent progress with our clear net zero-aligned strategy, centred on electricity networks, renewables and other carefully chosen businesses that help provide the low-carbon electricity infrastructure that government and wider society requires.”

Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors has reportedly pushed for SSE to break up its renewable energy business after investing in the company this summer.

Alongside industry analysts, the hedge fund called on the Scottish company to separate or sell its renewables business.