Siemens Gamesa finalises sale of renewable assets to SSE for €613m

Siemens Gamesa has completed the sale of its South European renewables development assets to SSE in a €613m deal.

The sale includes a pipeline of onshore wind projects with a total capacity of 3.8 GW in various stages of development in France, Greece, Italy and Spain.

This includes the possibility to develop up to 1.4 GW of co-located photovoltaic projects.

Alongside the generation assets, but the team of around 50 people from Siemens Gamesa will move to SSE as part of the agreement.

Siemens Gamesa will also provide wind turbines and maintenance services for SSE Renewables in the next few years coming from this sale.

BofA Securities, CMS Albiñana&Suárez de Lezo and Deloitte acted as advisors to Siemens Gamesa on the transaction.

Siemens Gamesa is a wind engineering company, which as installed more than 124 GW and provide access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy that keeps the lights on around the world.

SSE Renewables is a clean energy provider based in the UK and Ireland.