Exclusive: Green groups call for red-tape cuts to ramp up onshore wind

Environmental groups and green think tanks have urged the Government to cut red-tape blocking renewable projects and boost household insulation to drive down record energy bills.

They have criticised the latest push to boost fossil fuel production in the North Sea, dismissing its potential to ease prices for households this winter.

Brexit Opportunities Minister and Liz Truss backer Jacob Rees-Mogg held meetings with big oil and gas companies earlier this week to discuss boosting supplies from the North Sea and securing more deals with friendly allies such as Norway – as first revealed by City A.M.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, argued that removing impediments for onshore wind should be “top of the next PM’s to-do list” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, alongside renewable expansion in the North Sea and training more people for green jobs.

She said: “Things like investing to insulate homes, getting rid of red-tape blocking cheap and affordable onshore wind, future-proofing our North Sea with renewables and ensuring we have a skilled-up workforce to deliver those things. These issues couldn’t be closer to home, there’s clear demand from voters wanting to see these things sorted and the next PM has to get a grip on them.”

Since 2015, wind farms have required consent for developments to go ahead – with sites needing to be approved in plans established by residents with local authorities.

In England, onshore wind developers face extensive regulations over new projects.

Firstly, they must identify any community concerns or objections and demonstrate clear responses to those issues. This includes proving they have the backing of local communities – although the criteria around this is vague.

Developers also have to show that the proposal is located in area designated for renewable energy in a local plan. Currently, only 12 per cent of local authorities across England have designated areas for renewable developments in their plans.

These requirements have empowered local authorities to make decisions over what gets built in their own communities, but at the cost of onshore wind generation, which has since stagnated.

Earlier this year, research from Dr Rebecca Windemer at the University of the West of England revealed that the total maximum installed capacity of wind farms (in MW) granted planning permission between 2016-2021 is just 2.6 per cent of those granted permission between 2009-2014.

While the UK is home to 14.2GW of onshore wind, the Government has not included any targets to further boost generation in its energy security strategy.

Instead, its targets only include offshore wind – with the UK aiming for 50GW of generation capacity by the end of the decade.

Currently, the UK generates 11.3 GW from offshore wind developments across domestic waters, with a further 86GW in various stages of planning and development.

James Robottom, head of onshore wind at industry body RenewableUK described the stagnation of onshore wind developments as a “de-facto ban” and a “real missed opportunity for UK energy security.”

He said: “We’re trying to tackle the current cost of energy crisis with one hand tied behind our back by leaving one of the cheapest and most rapidly deployable forms of energy generation out in the cold. The new PM needs to do everything possible to enable the shift from expensive gas to low-cost renewables as rapidly as possible and most people agree that if local communities support having a wind farm nearby, they should go ahead.”

Cutting demand key to boosting energy security

Chris Venables, head of politics at Green Alliance, told City A.M. that the North Sea is a declining resource and that further projects on the continental shelf were unlikely to influence record energy bills this winter.

Instead, more had to be done to reduce demand through energy efficiency measures, alongside ramping up solar and wind power to meet future energy needs.

He said: “The UK has already squeezed most of the reserves from the North Sea. Squabbling over the last drop when it’ll do nothing to reduce people’s energy bills or bolster energy security is a distraction from the solutions that can make a difference soon, such as better insulating people’s homes and expanding wind and solar power.”

The UK has among the least efficient housing in Europe, with EDF estimating that the average insulation age of domestic houses is 46 years old, meaning their standards for insulation are in line with requirements established in 1976 – making them decades out of date.

According to new research from B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher, poorly insulated households will see their energy bills rise over £700 more than energy users living in more efficient properties,

This follows the price cap spiking 80 per cent to £3,549 per year from October.

The research compared potential hikes in households bills for houses with EPC ratings of D or below, compared to C and above – with A representing the most efficient households and F the least.

Households with a rating of D or below face an average energy bill increase of £1,730 per year in October compared to £982 per year with an EPC rating C or above.

Cara Jenkinson, Cities Manager at climate solutions charity Ashden, also believed there needed to be more of a focus on changing consumer behaviour as demonstrated across the continent – such as in Germany and France where they are cutting energy use in public buildings.

She said: “For instance, requesting that public buildings are not heated beyond a certain temperature and making sure lights are on sensors and other facilities and gadgets power-down when not in use. The UK should also put in place a nation-wide domestic, municipal and business retrofit programme so we are not locked into high energy use in future years.

There are growing fears of supply shortages this winter amid a Russian squeeze on supplies into Europe, with the Government even forecasting a four day blackout as an extreme worst-case scenario.

Industry trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) is set to publish a report next week citing North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) data revealing the UK could have still produce as much as 15bn oil barrels from the continental shelf.

It has called for further exploration in the North Sea to boost supply security highlighting that 24m homes across the UK are heated by gas boilers, alongside 35-plus gas-fired power stations that produce around 42 per cent of the country’s electricity.

It is unclear what the views of Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss are when it comes to energy efficiency and onshore wind developments – however, she is in favour of fracking, if it is backed by local communities.