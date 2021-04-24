End of lockdown: Half of Brits plan a UK getaway with Wales and Lake District topping the list

More than half of all Brits are planning to book a UK getaway this year, with Wales and the Lake District being the most popular destinations, followed by Cornwall and the Scottish Highlands.

On average, people that have already booked spent £353 per person on staycation bookings, according a new survey by American Express.

Post-lockdown spending

As plans for social get-togethers are made, 18 to 34-year-olds said they have already spent an average of £73 on their post-lockdown wardrobe, compared with an overall average of £37 per person.

Four in 10 over-55s said they are looking forward to returning to hairdressers and beauty salons, compared with 18% of 18 to 34-year-olds.

Over a third of people (39 per cent) said eating and drinking out is the activity they are most looking forward to, with many people also aiming to spend on shared experiences with family (54 per cent) and friends (43 per cent).

Some 2,000 people were surveyed in March.

