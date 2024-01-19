End Dry January by drinking these amazing new Harrods cocktails

Two of the new cocktails at the Baccarat bar at Harrods

You’ve done incredibly well if you’ve got this far, but if Dry January is starting to drag, we’ve found the ultimate elixirs to get you back on the wagon. The new cocktail list at the Harrods Baccarat Bar look and sound absolutely incredible.

The bar itself is a wonder to behold: all glossy red bartops and chandeliers, it is the ultra hedonistic side to Harrods, found in the department store’s basement. Last year the bar ran an official James Bond cocktail series, and featuring incredibly rare spirits, some of the drinks were being sold for over £100 a glass. Anything to charm the enemy…

Anyway, to earmark the beginning of 2024 one of London’s smartest bars has launched a new cocktail range. The list is called ‘Through the Creative Lens’ and is inspired by the “multifaceted world of photography.”

The bar says: “The Baccarat Bar team have drawn inspiration from ten photography filters and effects, with each representing two cocktails created by the same base ingredient. The filters inspiring this menu include; black and white, sepia, saturation, colour inversion and bleaching to name a few.”

We particularly like the sound of the Long Exposure series, three cocktails to try for £48, The Macallan Harmony Collection III Amber Meadow, No.2 The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old and, No.3, The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old.

“Long exposure photography…enriches the final outcome,” says press material. “Long exposure images capture the beauty of movement and light.”

Others to look out for include the Bubble Wrap, for £26, described as a “playful, bubbly, fruity Beefeater 24 gin, clarified banana juice, black sesame, champagne acidity,” and the Nightcap, a “clean, fresh, elegant Buffalo Trace bourbon, roasted pumpkin purée, ginger, pumpkin seeds, smoke, ginger ale – milk-washed,” bringing an autumnal vibe to the winter.