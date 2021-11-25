Embraer displays world’s most efficient and sustainable single-aisle jet

Embraer has displayed its latest aircraft at an aviation show in Malaysia. (Photo/Embraer).

Brazil-based aerospace company Embraer has displayed its E195-E2 aircraft, considered the world’s most efficient and sustainable single-aisle plane.

After initially showcasing the model at the Dubai Airshow earlier this month, Embraer has showed the aircraft at the Selangor Aviation Show in Malaysia.

“The E195-E2 on display shows how a regional jet equipped with the latest technologies and the lowest fuel and noise emissions can bring a new dimension to domestic and regional travel,” said Dato’ Hasan Azhari, chief executive at Invest Selangor Berhad.

“With its new design and technology, the E195-E2 is the world’s most efficient single-aisle aircraft,” added Arjan Meijer, Embraer Commercial Aviation’s chief executive.

“This jet-powered aircraft emits 25 per cent less emissions per seat than a typical turboprop and has the lowest levels of external noise and emissions among all jet aircraft.”

The news comes on the same day the manufacturer forecast that in Malaysia there will be a demand for 60 new commercial planes within the next 10 years.

“We see potential for domestic and regional connectivity to multiply in Malaysia. It’s a win-win for all, domestic tourism thrives and passengers get to travel to new destinations with the comfort of a modern commercial jet,” said Meijer.