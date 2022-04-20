Elon Musk blames ‘woke mind virus’ for making Netflix ‘unwatchable’

Elon Musk has slammed Netflix as “unwatchable” after shares plummeted by more than a third on news subscribers are jumping ship.

Netflix shares have tumbled by 35 per cent after the US company revealed it lost 200,000 users between January and March this year.

Eccentric billionaire Musk laid the blame at the door of a “woke mind virus” which “is making Netflix unwatchable,” in a Tweet last night.

Musk then agreed with a follower who tweeted that the “woke mind virus is the biggest threat to the civilization.”

Netflix is projecting that 2m subscribers will leave the service by July, meaning it would fall 7.8m users short of Wall Street predictions. The firm admitted it is facing fierce competition from rivals including Disney+, Apple TV, Now TV, Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount.

While the streaming service has aired hit TV shows including Sex Education, Squid Game and Bridgerton Musk was joined by a series of Twitter followers accusing the site of being too woke.

Musk is currently locked in a separate online battle with Twitter. The world’s richest man tried to buy the company for $43bn, a price which the board believes devalues the social networking site.

The board has opted to use a so-called poison pill to prevent the takeover which will prevent a single investor assuming more than 15 per cent of company shares by diluting their holding.

