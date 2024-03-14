Gen Z can’t use pens and Boomers are too slow: The office as a generational battleground

ver half of workers over 50 are annoyed by younger colleagues’ lack of traditional tools like pens.

According to data from The Adaptavist Group, a staggering nine in ten employees have reported conflict across the digital divide at work, with 85 per cent stating these divisions have hurt productivity and collaboration.

Over half of workers over 50 are annoyed by younger colleagues’ lack of traditional tools like pens. At the same time, a similar proportion of Gen Zs said that older workers slow things down with outdated techniques.

Researcher Dr Eliza Filby said: “With an ageing workforce and up to four generations in today’s workplace, managing and leveraging generational differences is essential for any forward-thinking business. Every age group has grown up with tech that feels native, from the gramophone to the telephone to Alexa.

“But it’s also inevitable that every generation struggles with new technologies that can feel alien. Just watch Gen Alpha integrate ChatGPT into their homework and share AI-generated deepfakes, which means they will not trust anything—they’ll have habits that make Gen Z feel old.”

Gen Xers (born 1965-1980) and Millennials (born 1981-1996) are the biggest groups in the workplace, accounting for over a third of employees. Around a tenth are from the Baby Boomer generation (born 1946-1964).

Gen Zers (born from 1997-2012), the first “digital natives” currently account for 14 per cent will account for 27 per cent of the workforce in developed countries by 2025. Gen Z will be the first generation to grow up alongside new technologies like AI.

“Managing the multigenerational workforce is more crucial than ever as AI enters our lives and poses a greater risk of driving a technological wedge and dehumanising interactions between the generations.

Understanding and unpicking differences can generate a better workplace if we make an effort to comprehend each other’s unique perspectives and understand someone born in a different time,” Filby added.

The report also found that 48 per cent of respondents worried generational labels lead to damaging stereotypes, and 41 per cent feared potential exclusion from being categorised by age.

Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group, said: “The challenge for employers is threefold: to create a culture that values individual contributions, encourages cohesive teamwork, and respects generational diversity without resorting to stereotypes. This demands agile and enlightened leadership committed to bridging the digital divide.”