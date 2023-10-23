Hybrid losing its grip as more workers return to the office

The Hays survey of nearly 15,000 workers and employers found that 57 per cent of employees would accept a non-hybrid position

More workers are returning to the office for the first time since the pandemic, in a sign that hybrid working may be on the way out, according to a new survey.

A total of 43 per cent of workers have now returned to the office, while 39 per cent of workers are maintaining a hybrid schedule following the pandemic, according to the survey conducted by recruitment company Hays.

And in the survey of nearly 15,000 workers and employers, Hays found that 57 per cent of working people said they would accept a non-hybrid position in future, whereas 43 per cent would not.

Although last year’s Hays survey indicated that 21 per cent of workers had been working fully remotely, that number has fallen to 18 per cent working from home.

Gaelle Blake, head of the permanent appointments team at Hays UK and Ireland, said there was still “no one-size-fits-all” answer when it comes to workplace preferences.

“Despite more workers saying they are now working full-time in an office — it’s evident that hybrid working can’t be erased overnight,” Blake added.

“What employers need to understand is that everyone is different — some workers may thrive in an office environment, and some won’t.”