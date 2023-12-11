Young City professionals ditch WFH as productivity thrives in the office

Some 46 per cent of 20 to 29-year-olds said they were most productive in the office, compared to just 33 per cent of 40 to 49-year-olds, according to a survey conducted by recruitment group Hays.

London’s young professionals have said they are more productive when working in the office, according to a new survey.

While the majority of the capital’s workers said they preferred to work from home, young City workers made it clear they work better in the office.

Some 46 per cent of 20 to 29-year-olds said they were most productive in the office, compared to just 33 per cent of 40 to 49-year-olds, according to a survey conducted by recruitment group Hays.

Chetan Patel, managing director of Hays London City, said being in the office is “crucial” at the beginning of one’s career.

“You need to be able to learn from others, make connections, get to know the company you are working for, embrace the workplace culture – plus enjoy the thriving social scene that London has to offer after work,” he added.

Yvonne Smyth, director and HR specialist at Hays, said the findings show that a “one-size-fits-all” approach may not be in employers’ best interest.

“Employers ought to consider the needs of each staff member as individual,” Smyth added.

“Where a person works most productively depends largely on their lifestyle, learning style, nature of work, age, seniority and the list goes on, so we need to appreciate that this hybrid working debate is not black and white,” she said.