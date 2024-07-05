Election 2024: Rishi Sunak concedes as Labour wins General Election

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech at Northallerton Leisure Centre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, after holding his seat in the Richmond and Northallerton constituency in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Temilade Adelaja/PA Wire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conceded the General Election as Labour secured a majority on its way to a landslide victory.

Sunak, speaking after securing his own Richmond and Northallerton seat, stated that “the Labour Party has won this General Election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.”

He noted it had been a “difficult night” for the Tory party.

The Prime Minister said voters had delivered a “sobering verdict” on his party after 14 years in power.

“And it’s something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future”, he added.

Sunak was re-elected this morning in Richmond and Northallerton with 47.5 per cent share of the vote, with just over 23,000 votes, beating out a number of candidates including Count Binface.

Despite that, his share of the vote was down 15.8 per cent from the 2019 Election, as Labour’s Tom Wilson came second place.

Keir Starmer will be the UK’s next prime minister after Sunak admitted defeat in the face of a Labour landslide.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss. To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry” Sunak added.

Labour has won the General Election after reaching the required 326 seats, results are still coming in and yet to be known by what majority size.